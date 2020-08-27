President Trump Is Holding a Rally in New Hampshire Friday. Here's What to Know

President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday, seeking to build momentum in the battleground state a day after his scheduled speech at the Republican National Convention.

The visit comes after the Trump campaign last month abruptly postponed a rally in the Granite State, blaming the potential of inclement weather.

The rally, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at PeriCohas Hangar, has brought to the fore concerns over social distancing and mask-wearing, with Gov. Chris Sununu emphasizing the state's mask mandate for crowds of 100 or more would apply to the event.

Here's what to know about the rally.

Gov. Sununu won't attend; masks mandatory

Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday he planned to greet him at the airport but was not going to the event amid concerns over the coronavirus.

"When I can, I try to avoid large crowds," he said during a news conference.

Sununu said his mask mandate for crowds of 100 or more will apply to Trump's rally.

"We don't pick winners or losers. We treat everyone the same," Sununu said. "That's the most important thing."

The governor said the Trump campaign will have masks and hand sanitizer and they understand social distancing guidelines.

NH mask mandate

Sununu earlier this mont issued a new executive order that will require people to wear masks at scheduled gatherings of more than 100 people.

It was first mask mandate issued by Sununu, who had resisted calls to require the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governor said that residents have by and large been following recommendations to wear masks or face coverings when social distancing isn't possible, but with large events coming up in New Hampshire and outbreaks linked to super-spreader events around the country, Sununu said the move made sense.

Images of people ignoring social distancing measures at another major motorcycle gathering, this weekend's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, factored into Sununu's emergency order requiring masks at those large, organized gatherings, he said at a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

What happened last time?

The scheduled appearance comes after Trump's rally in July was called off. The campaign cited Tropical Storm Fay as the reason for the postponement, despite projections the storm would not make landfall in the state.

One outside adviser told NBC News the concerns over a low turnout may have factored into the decision.

“It’s the perfect timing. The weather may have been dissuading people to attend, but many weren’t coming to begin with because of the virus,” this person told NBC News.

The rally was slated to come after controversial appearances in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Mount Rushmore in South Dakota as coronavirus cases continue to spike around the country.