Pressley, Rollins Push Baker to Release Inmates Amid Coronavirus Surge

Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to release people from prison, arguing that correctional facilities act as "petri dishes" for coronavirus spread.

"The COVID-19 pandemic does not need to be a death sentence for the individuals and staff in our state jails and prisons," Pressley said, "But without intervention it will be unless Governor Baker uses his power to stop it."

Pressley and Rollins joined public health experts and criminal justice advocates in calling for the governor to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in correctional facilities by reducing the prison population. In addition to penning a letter to Baker on the matter, Pressley and Rollins spoke during a press conference outside the State House Tuesday.

"This is an avoidable crisis. Urgent compassion and action is needed, Governor," Rollins said. "People who are incarcerated deserve to be treated with dignity and should not be subject to medical cruelty. There is no death penalty in Massachusetts, yet we have seen people die."

Citing media reports and Department of Correction data, Pressley and Rollins said that positive tests at the MCI-Norfolk facility exploded from just two on Oct. 28 to 140 as of Nov. 7, accounting for more than 10% of the population.

"All of this is exacerbated by the fact that these unsanitary, highly confined and tight spaces are disproportionately filled with Black and Hispanic people," Rollins said, pointing to a study from Harvard Law School that found Black and Hispanic people serve 168 and 148 days longer sentences, respectively, than their white counterparts.

Other parts of the state's correctional system have also shown upticks, they said, describing October outbreaks in at least two facilities and dozens of positive cases among those involuntarily committed in the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center.

"The people we felt would be better served in the community have been moved to the community," Baker said at a Tuesday news conference.

The Parole Board has paroled thousands of inmates since last March, Baker said, through a process that ensures that they had places to go in the community. The governor also countered that correctional facilities have done a "really good job" managing the pandemic from the beginning.

"They've done a terrific job of keeping prisoners and inmates separated, providing them with PPE, sanitization, all that sort of stuff, instructions and guidance about how to avoid spreading the virus, and the numbers have shown it," Baker said. "When they had an outbreak at Norfolk, they moved aggressively to test everybody who is an inmate in the facility, everybody who worked in the facility, and if you weren't willing to get tested as somebody who worked in the facility, you didn't get to come back."

Baker estimated that, with the exception of a few months over the summer, the correctional facilities may have outperformed Massachusetts overall when it comes to the positive test rate.

But both Pressley and Rollins argued that social distancing "behind the wall" is virtually impossible, characterizing the nation's jails and prisons as "petri dishes" for COVID-19 spread.

Rollins noted that other states have collectively released thousands of people in custody, including Washington, Iowa, Oklahoma and most recently New Jersey.

In their letter, Pressley and Rollins urged Baker to use "clemency and emergency powers" to release people who do not pose threats to the community.

"Across the Commonwealth, you should direct prisons and jails to reduce the incarcerated population as quickly and as safely as possible," they wrote. "The lives of Massachusetts residents depend on your compassion and courage, because public health decarceration is literally a matter of life and death."

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to rise in what officials are calling the pandemic's second surge in Massachusetts. Health officials reported 2,047 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 21 deaths.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 618 Tuesday, up 30 from the day before. Of that number, 115 were listed as being in intensive care units and 68 intubated, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

There have now been 9,936 confirmed deaths and 167,929 cases, according to the DPH. Another 227 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Baker is working on plans to reinstate filed hospitals in the event that the health care system reaches its capacity, he announced at a Tuesday news conference.

State House News Service contributed to this report.