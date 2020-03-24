‘Pretty Empty Here’: Coronavirus Brings Changes to Boston

College freshman Maddie Edwards is back home in Massachusetts after her university in Utah shut down until the fall semester.

For now, her classes are online.

"Online school is really hard to motivate yourself and have no direction from your teachers," said the 18-year-old from Bolton. "It totally stinks."

Edwards is one of the countless people impacted by the coronovirus crisis.

So is Amare Diotte, who's suddenly unemployed.

"I'm currently laid off from my job," said the Somerville resident. "I work for a screen printer and it just turns out that when the governor said non-essential employees should not come in, it turns out that screen printing isn't, like, an essential part of our economy."

The governor's shutdown of non-essential businesses in the state began at noon Tuesday.

So did the statewide advisory to stay home.

"We came out to Boston to bike because we assumed it would be pretty empty here, and it is," said Diotte.

And Edwards gets a lot more time with her younger sisters and her mom.

"At home, it's been great," said Maddie's mom, Elizabeth Davis-Edwards. "We get a chance to be together, we don't have the crazy schedules and so far everybody is healthy, that part has been awesome actually."

Also Tuesday, the governor banned utility companies from shutting off anyone's services, like gas or electricity, if they haven't paid a bill. That's in effect until the state of emergency is lifted.