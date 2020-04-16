A procession held Thursday for Officer Jose Fontanez, the decorated veteran of the Boston Police Department who died of the novel coronavirus.

The procession transported Fontanez from the Boston Medical Center and travel past his precinct in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Well-wishes, condolences and tributes have poured in after the department announced his death Tuesday, calling the news "devastating." It was the first death related to the coronavirus outbreak announced by the department.

"We lost a hero today to this virus," Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday, adding his death is a reminder of the courage all first responders and front-line workers are showing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My heart, and I think everybody's heart, goes out to him," Gov. Charlie Baker added.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and police Commissioner William Gross announced the death of Boston police Officer Jose Fontanez, a 29-year veteran of the force.

Boston police announced Fontanez's death in a statement:

It is with deep regret that the Boston Police Department announces the passing of active duty Boston Police Officer Jose V. Fontanez due to complications from COVID-19. Officer Fontanez was a 29-year veteran of the BPD who was assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain). Officer Fontanez received numerous commendations for his dedicated service during his 29-year career and was highly regarded by those he worked with, his supervisors and all who knew him. Jose will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the BPD as we all send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this tremendously sad and difficult time.

Gov. Charlie Baker shared his condolences and commented on the important work being done by essential workers right now.

Walsh and police Commissioner William Gross identified him, saying they had spoken with Fontanez's family -- he had four children and a grandchild, to whom his fellow officers said he was devoted, Walsh said.

Fontanez started with the force in 1991 and spent most of his career working in Jamaica Plain. Gross noted that he had received several commendations.

"He fought a valiant and courageous fight against COVID-19," Gross said.

He said police officers' jobs are made much more complicated by the virus, as do those of all "essential workers" on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, from police officers and bus drivers to supermarket and social workers.

"They do it because it's just their job but they also do it because they chose this to be the way they define purpose for themselves," Baker said.

