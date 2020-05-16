Project Bread Using State’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to Meet Unprecedented Spike

The state's only anti-hunger organization has been able to meet the increasing need across Massachusetts thanks to the help of the COVID-19 relief fund.

Project Bread says during the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity is up 300-percent, meaning about 38-percent of residents in Massachusetts need help putting food on the table.

The non-profit is now using available resources from the COVID-19 relief fund to help fulfill an unprecedented spike in demand.

"There are so many individuals who are newly unemployed or even underemployed and really worried about accessing food so we have seen a quadruple increase in calls to Project Bread's food source hotline. We're really trying to connect people to the federal nutrition program," Project Bread president Erin McAleer said.

Project Bread has had to hire seven additional counselors to handle the increase in calls to the food source hotline.

Anyone who needs help making ends meet is encouraged to call the hotline at 1-800-645-8333.

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN, along with our partner, Massachusetts First Lady Lauren Baker, are holding a 2-day donation drive to benefit the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. Click here to donate.