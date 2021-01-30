Roxbury

Protesters Gather in Roxbury's Nubian Square, Call for Rent Relief Amid Pandemic

“The government needs to make it a priority to cancel rents and mortgages," Joe Tiche said.

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of protesters gathered in the bitter cold Saturday in Roxbury's Nubian Square to demand action from the government for what they believe is an unprecedented economic and health crisis.

“The government needs to make it a priority to cancel rents and mortgages. That’s the only solution that's gonna make sure that people don’t lose their housing because of this crisis," Joe Tiche said.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic leaving thousands without work, it's left many without a way to pay their rent.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

North Attleboro 36 mins ago

Franklin Man, 27, Dies in Rollover Crash on I-95 in North Attleboro

mass general brigham 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Testing Vans Take to Streets of Hardest Hit Communities in Mass.

“We do have people in our group who have tens of thousands of dollars in rent debt because they lost their job because of the pandemic and they didn't have money to pay their rent," Rahcel Domond said. "We have seen absolutely no relief from neither the federal government or the local government."

They're calling for government aid and believe without rent relief, many will be put on the streets.

“Eventually that day is going to come where they pay up or get kicked out of their homes," Tiche said. "They’re not just going to magically appear with thousands of dollars in rent. So we need to make sure we intervene before that point.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has put forth $171 million in an initiative to help out renters and landlords.

This article tagged under:

RoxburyNubian Squarerent relief
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us