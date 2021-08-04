Provincetown Offers Certifications to Businesses Based on Vaccination Policies

Health officials in Provincetown, Massachusetts, will offer certifications to businesses based on their vaccination policies.

Town Manager Alex Morse said Wednesday that the Board of Health would issue three different certificates as part of the new program.

One certificate acknowledges that the venue requires all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Another shows that the venue requires that people show proof of vaccination to enter. The third certificate signifies that both of those criteria are met.

The certified businesses will be listed on the town's website "for those interested in seeing who is participating," Morse added.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the spread of the coronavirus delta variant in Provincetown is one of the reasons they changed mask guidelines for vaccinated people.

Morse said additional measures to keep people safe from coronavirus are under consideration ahead of Carnival, a weeklong festival celebrating LGBTQ+ life, which begins Aug. 15.

More than 900 COVID-19 cases have been tied to an outbreak in Provincetown during the Fourth of July. Morse said Monday that the number of active cases had dropped to 59.