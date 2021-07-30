eviction moratorium

Rally to Call for Extension of Eviction Moratorium

Speakers will present a letter to legislators to pass the COVID-19 Housing Equity Bill

NBC Universal, Inc.

Advocates are set to call for an extension of the federal eviction moratorium Friday during a rally at the Massachusetts State House.

The rally organized by the groups Homes for All Massachusetts and Massachusetts Law Reform will take place at 10 a.m. and call for action to protect tenants and homeowners from displacement.

The rally comes after Biden administration announced Thursday it will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month.

During the event, speakers will present a letter to legislators to pass the COVID-19 Housing Equity Bill, which seeks to prevent evictions and foreclosures amid the pandemic.

Organizers will also “outline steps residents should take to protect themselves from eviction and foreclosure even as the federal defenses are lifted.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

rent relief 18 hours ago

The National Eviction Ban Ends July 31. How to Apply for Rental Assistance and Who Qualifies

eviction moratorium 21 hours ago

Biden to Allow Eviction Moratorium to Expire Saturday

This article tagged under:

eviction moratoriumMassachusettsBOSTONCharlie Baker
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us