Rally to Call for Extension of Eviction Moratorium

Advocates are set to call for an extension of the federal eviction moratorium Friday during a rally at the Massachusetts State House.

The rally organized by the groups Homes for All Massachusetts and Massachusetts Law Reform will take place at 10 a.m. and call for action to protect tenants and homeowners from displacement.

The rally comes after Biden administration announced Thursday it will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month.

During the event, speakers will present a letter to legislators to pass the COVID-19 Housing Equity Bill, which seeks to prevent evictions and foreclosures amid the pandemic.

Organizers will also “outline steps residents should take to protect themselves from eviction and foreclosure even as the federal defenses are lifted.”