‘Really Bummed': Lowell Spinners Fans Wishing for Baseball

This season marks the 25th year the Lowell Spinners have been playing baseball in Massachusetts.

The Boston Red Sox affiliate had plans for a celebration, but the pandemic changed all that.

"It's, all around, a great experience, and it's really bummed me that they’re not able to play this year," said Drew DiStasi of Chelmsford.

The season for the Spinners was canceled before the first pitch because of COVID-19.

"Here it is, July 31, and I'm still waiting for the season to start. That's how I feel inside," said General Manager Shawn Smith.

The team's hosting games for amateurs at LeLacheur Park. It's baseball, but it's not the same. Lowell's boys of summer are a Merrimack Valley must-see during July and August, leaving fans disappointed in 2020.

"It's bonding time. It's time with friends, come watch baseball games. It's what a lot of kids did. Now they can't," said Nicholas McCabe of Lowell.

The team is a big part of the community, partnering with nonprofit organizations and business groups. Unfortunately, that's not happening this season.

"Economically, we put in over $3.5 million into the immediate Merrimack Valley, with the amount of money that we spend every year," Smith said.

The Spinners are just trying to survive COVID-19 as MLB considers minor league cutbacks. The park typically employs 200 people in the summer. Now, there are only two.

"This would have been our 25th season, so we're anxiously for our 25th season next year so we're able to serve those people for the next 25 years," Smith said.

The team has been able to keep the park's doors open with the help of federal financial assistance. It's anybody's guess what will happen next year.