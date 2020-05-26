Recreational Marijuana Shops Reopen in Massachusetts, Drawing Lines of Customers

Customers are lining up at recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts after retailers were given the green light to open curbside services Monday.

NETA’s Brookline store opened Tuesday for medical and adult-use marijuana sales, but people can’t go into the store. They are offering curbside pick up only for now in live with guidance outlined in phase one of Gov. Charlie Baker's four-phased reopening plan.

A long line at another store – Pure Oasis in Dorchester - wrapped around the block Monday. One woman said she waited at least two hours to pick up her order.

Other retail stores across the state are open for curbside pick up, along with hair salons and barbershops -- some which saw lines of customers as well.

Barber shops and hair salons were allowed to reopen throughout Massachusetts on Monday.

Customers and business owners who spoke to NBC10 Boston said they were generally happy to enjoy some sense of normalcy.

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts argues the restrictions that prevent customers from entering stores are unfair while churches and offices are allowed to host larger gatherings.