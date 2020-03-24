Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Minor Leaguer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Mike Pescaro

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The logo on a Boston Red Sox helmet. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A minor leaguer in the Boston Red Sox system has tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.

The player, who was not identified, is doing well, the Red Sox said. He was last at the Fenway South Player Development Complex in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sunday, March 15. He was tested Monday.

The team said it believes the player likely contracted the illness after leaving Florida, but all activity at the complex is being shut down for two weeks as a precautionary measure. A deep cleaning will be undertaken at the facility and at the adjoining JetBlue Park.

"During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players and employees and those in our community is prioritized over all else," the team said. "The club will continue to follow recommendations set forth by health officials, Major League Baseball, and our own medical team."

