Reebok to Close Boston Headquarters to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Amid the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, a well-known sporting goods company is closing its offices in Boston to prevent the spread of the virus.

Reebok announced Wednesday that it has decided to close its headquarters on Drydock Avenue in Boston because the spouse of an employee is being tested for the virus.

“We can confirm that the spouse of an employee based at our Reebok headquarters in Boston is currently being tested for the coronavirus, " the footwear and apparel company said in the statement. "We've made the decision to temporarily close our Boston office through Thursday, March 12 and carry out a deep clean."

Reebok said in the statement that the employee is at home in self-quarantine and that the company will decide on Thursday whether the office will remain closed or reopen.

The number of presumptive cases in Massachusetts spiked to 92 as of Tuesday, with more than 1,000 people in quarantine as announced by health officials on Wednesday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed the media Wednesday and asserted that he now thinks it is appropriate to characterize COVID-19 as a pandemic.