Rep. Stephen Lynch Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Friday.

Lynch was tested for coronavirus after a staff member in his office tested positive earlier in the week. The congressman received his positive test Friday afternoon.

Before he attended President Joe Biden's inauguration, Lynch's office says he received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He tested negative for COVID-19 at the time.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "COVID-19 vaccination works by teaching your immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19, and this protects you from getting sick with COVID-19."

"While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week," Molly Rose Tarpey, Lynch's communications director, said in a statement.

Lynch is the second congressman from Massachusetts to test positive for COVID-19 in two days; Rep. Lori Trahan, a fellow Democrat, announced her test result Thursday.