Restaurant Reopening Regulations Expected to be Released

Restaurants in Massachusetts could receive guidelines for reopening amid the pandemic as early as Friday, according to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

By Katelyn Flint

Restaurant owners awaiting guidance from the state on how to reopen during the pandemic could get answers today.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Massachusetts restaurants may get more information on those guidelines as early as Friday.

"We're working with the state right now waiting for the state to finalize the guidelines," Walsh said Thursday. "We're expecting probably within the next 24 hours, we'll know from the state, whether indoor, outdoor or both."

Walsh announced the "Healthy Streets" plan Thursday to help create new space for outdoor seating at restaurants.

The mayor and the city’s licensing board has been working with more than 200 business to help facilitate expanded outdoor dining on sidewalks and even in parking lanes.

All restaurant owners know right now is that they will be able to reopen with restrictions under phase two of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, which will start on June 8 at the earliest.

Massachusetts' coronavirus numbers are "heading in the right direction," Baker said Thursday, as the state continues with its four-phased approach to reopening.

As part of that plan, offices in Boston are set to begin opening Monday. If the number of COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations continues to decline the state will be able to move into the second phase of reopening, which includes restaurants, hotels and in-store retail.

In anticipation of capacity restrictions, many Massachusetts eateries are re-imagining the dining experience during the pandemic. Some are even considering adding mannequins to the mix to make the space feel more full.

Others are trying to get ahead of the curve by putting up Plexiglas barriers between booths and tents wherever possible to help with outdoor dining.

The next time you eat at a restaurant, it will look different.

Dante de Magistris, co-owner of Il Casale and The Wellington in Belmont, said they are trying to think of everything.

"We're going to do things like have artists put some paint on Plexiglas just to make it a little more interesting," de Magistris said.

Restaurant owners, including de Magistris, have said they are anxiously waiting for the state to put out industry-specific guidelines for them.

