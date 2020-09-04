Revere Cracks Down on Parties Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Officials in Revere, one of the Massachusetts communities hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, say they will be keeping a lookout for large gatherings this holiday weekend.

The positive test rate for COVID-19 in Revere has remained more than three times the state average for six consecutive weeks, according to Mayor Brian Arrigo.

Revere residents have been more apt to comply with state limitations on gatherings since the city started issuing citations for violations, the mayor added.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new campaign Thursday to help Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere -- communities deemed to have dangerously high coronavirus ransmission rates.

The campaign, an extension of the recently-created COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team that is to ramp up enforcement efforts and coordinate intervention efforts in high-risk communities, will feature billboard ads, digital and social media messaging, multi-lingual field teams, phone and text outreach, and communication with local organizations.

"We know many of our residents are tired of hearing from us, they're tried of restrictions and of the sacrifices they continue to make to protect themselves and loved ones," Arrigo said. "I can understand where they're coming from. It’s been a long 7 months and it would be easy to give up. Instead we have to dig in and do more."

Since the state rolled out two free testing sites in Revere, more than 2,000 residents have been getting tested per week.