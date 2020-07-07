MIT

Rising Seniors Will Be Only MIT Undergrad Class Invited to Campus for Fall Semester

Under MIT's plan, rising seniors will be the only undergraduates with access to the school's facilities and will move out during Thanksgiving break

By Melissa Buja

MIT 011317
NBC10 Boston

The only undergraduate students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who will be invited back to campus this fall are seniors, according to the university's plan for the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming semester.

Other students can apply for "special consideration housing" on a case-by-case basis, including for visa issues, according to the MIT plan posted to an FAQ page on its website, which was first reported by the student newspaper The Tech.

All students on campus will move out during the Thanksgiving break and join the rest of the class doing online learning.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

MIT is offering a $5,000 credit for students' tuition and costs, and tuition will no longer be increased for the 2020-2021 year.

"To navigate the many painful trade-offs, we relied on bedrock principles: protecting the health of our entire community, preserving our ability to deliver on MIT’s mission of teaching and research, enabling students to stay on track to their degrees – and doing all this with equity, fairness and caring," university President L. Rafael Reif said in a letter to the community.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Jessica Hendrickson is a master's student in science writing. In her video diary she offers her thoughts on why she thinks the pandemic has changed the way people talk about science.

Reif addressed Monday's announcement from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency that people in the country on student visas won't be able to stay if their classes are online only. He said that MIT is reviewing what the rule change means and will address affected students as soon as possible.

Should the coronavirus situation improve, MIT hopes to bring back other undergraduate students to campus in the spring.

Graduate students "can expect a combination of online and in-person instruction," Reif said -- some have already returned to Cambridge for work in June.

MIT's fall term begins Sept. 1.

More on the Coronavirus and Higher Education

Harvard University Jul 6

Harvard to Allow 40% of Undergrads on Campus This Fall; Remote Learning to Continue for Majority

international students Jul 6

US Says Foreign Students May Have to Leave If Their School Goes Online-Only

This article tagged under:

MITcoronavirus pandemicMassachusetts Institute of Technologyfall semester
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us