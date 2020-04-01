Rookie Boston Cop Helps Woman Buy Groceries During Coronavirus Pandemic

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a beat police officer in Boston recently went above and beyond the call of duty when he saw a woman crying outside a grocery store and jumped in to help.

Rookie officer Ben Peguero was working a detail on Huntington Avenue this week when he said he saw the woman crying outside Shaw's Supermarket, police said.

After asking her what was wrong, the woman wouldn't answer, but kept crying.

Peguero said he learned the woman didn't have enough money to buy groceries for her family and that all of her kids were at home due to the coronavirus crisis. Many people have lost jobs or pay as businesses shutter amid widespread stay-at-home orders.

That's when Peguero went inside the store and spent $225 of his own money to buy the family groceries.

"I felt bad for her and I'm just glad that I was in a position to help her, honestly," Peguero said. "What really brought me to be a police officer -- I enjoy helping people. I really get satisfaction out of it."

Peguero has been on the job for less than a year.