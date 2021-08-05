Round of Shots: COVID Vaccine to Be Offered at Lawrence Bars and Night Clubs

A new shot will soon be on the menu at bars and night clubs in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The venues are teaming up with the city to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the late-night crowd.

At Attika in Lawrence, the shots will be distributed on Sept. 6. Anyone who gets the vaccine at their venue will also get 20% off their bill.

"We are excited because we need to attack the pandemic. We believe in the vaccination and we want everyone to be vaccinated," owner Claribel Rodriguez said.

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez hopes the strategy will be effective in reaching young people. Right now, fewer than half of Lawrence residents in their 20s have received the vaccine.

"We are meeting people where they are. If this is one location that they're visiting, I want the vaccine to be there, as well," Vasquez said.

The strategy was in the works long before the delta surge. NBC10 Boston asked the mayor if he is at all concerned that bringing people out to the clubs will cause the variant to spread.

"It's always a concern. That's why we encourage people to follow all of the precautions and continue to wear the face masks," Vasquez said.

Night clubs are not the only way the city is trying to reach people. They are also hosting a block party on Saturday at O'Connell South Common.

Vaccines will be available outside the following night clubs on the following date from 8 p.m. to midnight:

Aug. 13: Vaka

Aug. 14: Blue Lounge

Aug. 28: Terra Luna

Sept. 6: Attika

Vaccines will also be available in local parks on the dates below: