SALEM

Salem Officials Hoping for Ghost Town in Witch City

Businesses are expected to close at 8p.m. and city streets will also be closed to traffic with police standing by.

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Known for drawing enormous crowds on Halloween, the City of Salem is discouraging visitors as it enforces restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has implemented measures throughout the month in an effort to minimize crowds. Fewer commuter rail trains have stops in Salem and city parking lots are shutting down early.

Businesses are expected to close at 8p.m. on Saturday. Many attractions require advance tickets. City streets will also be closed to traffic with police standing by.

Altered hours for alcohol sales and restricted parking and reservations are just some of the changes to Salem this year.

Still, some tourists felt the draw to Salem despite the new regulations.

"We've actually had this planned for about a year," said Andrea Ingan, who is visiting from Indiana. "You know, it's Salem. It's the witch trials, we love history, we love the kookiness of it."

Friday's snowfall, and freezing temperature on Halloween night may also serve as a natural deterrent for some. But, not all.

"It feels like a Christmas Halloween, which is odd," said visitor Desi Robinson. "We've had such a difficult year, I thought it would be really great to be some place where people are being festive and safe."

Salem Halloween 2020

coronavirus Oct 21

Salem Will Be Hard to Get Into on Halloween, Halloween Jr. Weekends This Year

Halloween Oct 16

‘This Is Not the Year': Salem Seeks to Scare Away Visitors Due to COVID-19

This article tagged under:

SALEMMassachusettscoronavirusHalloweenHalloween 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us