Guidelines for Reopening Mass. Schools Are Expected Thursday. Here's What We Know

After months of remote learning, Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to outline guidelines for schools to reopen in the fall Thursday.

Students in the second grade and up -- as well as adults -- will need to wear masks and maintain social distance. Desks should be spaced six feet apart, ideally, but no less than three feet, according to the Boston Globe. Students will likely have to eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.

Baker is scheduled to give a press conference at 12 p.m. with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Riley also penned a letter telling educators to prepare for three possible scenarios: a mix of in-person and remote learning, exclusive remote learning or a full-scale return to school, the Globe reports.

When exactly students will be back in the classroom remains to be seen, however.

The guidelines don’t limit the number of students per classroom as did guidance previously released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Once Baker ordered schools to shut down in March, the state created a working group composed of parents, teachers and public safety officials to get input on how to reopen safely in the fall.