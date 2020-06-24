Secretary of Veterans' Affairs Resigns Ahead of Holyoke Soldiers' Home Report

Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Francisco Urena abruptly resigned Tuesday ahead of the release of the results of an investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where at least 76 veterans with the coronavirus have died, according to reports.

Gov. Charlie Baker hired an independent lawyer, former federal prosecutor Mark Pearlstein, to investigate the coronavirus outbreak in the nursing facility in Holyoke in April. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced about a week later that her office was also looking into the situation.

Pearlstein's report is expected to be released Wendesday, according to the Boston Globe. Earlier this month, Baker said he expected the report to be released "reasonably soon."

The deaths resulted in Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the facility, being placed on paid administrative leave. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse accused Boston Mayor Marty Walsh of failing to report the deaths to authorities in timely fashion, and said Walsh and Urena failed to act with urgency to the situation.