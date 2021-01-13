vaccine

See Where You Fall in Line for the COVID Vaccine in Massachusetts

Answer questions to calculate your risk profile and see where in line you fall in the wait for the vaccine in your county and state

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The coronavirus vaccine rollout has begun across the country, but states have prioritized different groups of people to get the shots to where they're needed most as soon as possible.

So where do you fall on that list where you live? Use the interactive below to find out how many people are in line ahead of you.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC

Federal recommendations for who should get vaccinated when have changed as scientists have come to better understand it the virus and vaccines. There's also debate over whether authorities should try to use all their vaccine doses on hand on as many people as possible, rather than saving some for second doses, as the Moderna and Pfizer were developed to do.

