Teachers in Sharon plan to rally Monday over what they call unsafe working conditions amid ongoing strife with district officials about how to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers agreed to return to their classrooms last week and move forward with the district's hybrid learning model after refusing to work in Sharon Public School buildings.

The Sharon Teachers Association reached an accord with the Sharon School Committee after a hearing with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board on a petition from local officials seeking the stoppage to be declared a strike, which is illegal under state law.

"Much of the work that the district committed to doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remains incomplete," the STA said in a statement, citing disassembled radiator units, "dirty" work areas, missing air filters and the absence of clear dividers.

According to the STA, the school buildings remain "hazardous" work areas and should not yet be used for the district’s proposed hybrid learning model.

The union is holding a rally at 3:15 p.m. Monday outside of Sharon Town Hall to highlight their concerns as students are slated to return to the buildings this week.

Members of the STA were boycotting their classrooms during professional development days in a push for remote learning prior to the students' return. Union leaders cited air quality concerns, which they claimed do not meet minimum safety standards, as they demanded that the district halt its hybrid learning plan.

As part of the initial settlement, the Sharon Teachers Association acknowledged that its refusal to enter schools was a violation of state law, while the district agreed to withdraw its request for a strike investigation.

Teachers were back in the buildings for training Friday.

The union agreed to comply with the district’s decision to begin classes under a hybrid learning model, in which students are split into groups with half attending class in-person for two days and remote for two days. Wednesday of each week will be remote learning for all students.

All five Sharon schools are slated to open Wednesday, Sept. 16, with remote learning delivered by teachers from their classrooms. The first day of in-person instruction will be Thursday, Sept. 17. The district has scheduled teacher training in its buildings through Tuesday.

The STA had already planned one rally in town, but later called it off with a union representative saying it was “taking a step back” to reevaluate next steps.

The cancellation came after the state labor board ruled Andover teachers participated in an illegal strike when they refused to enter school buildings over what they called unsafe conditions. Gov. Charlie Baker has said he agreed with the ruling to get the teachers back in the building.