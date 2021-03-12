coronavirus pandemic

Sleeping Troubles? Could Be ‘COVID-somnia'

while you may not have COVID-19, you could have a bad case of 'COVID-somnia' -- it's what some doctors are calling the spike in sleep issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Olessa Stepanova

Our sleeping schedule is about to take a hit this weekend with daylight saving time on March 14. But this is on top of some other sleeping issues that a lot of Americans are facing right now.

With the coronavirus pandemic has come other problems, like having trouble sleeping. So while you may not have COVID-19, you could have a bad case of 'COVID-somnia' -- it's what some doctors are calling the spike in sleep issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the director of sleep medicine at Bristol Hospital in Connecticut, more and more patients are coming in with all the same issues, and it's mostly due to S-L-E-E-P.

  • Screen time
  • Loss of a daily routine
  • Ethanol, people turning to alcohol to cope
  • Emotional changes, like stress and economic hardship
  • P, the unprecedented and political times we’re experiencing
Dr. Toshita Kumar says it's important for people with sleep troubles to remember R-E-S-T-O-R-E.

  • Routine
  • Exercise
  • Strengthen mental health
  • Take time for yourself
  • Omit bad habits
  • Rule out a sleep disorder by talking to your doctor
  • Eating healthy, well balanced meals

Experts also say soaking up some beautiful sunshine during the day can help out at night, and if those steps don't help you, it's best to speak to your doctor.

