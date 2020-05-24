For beachgoers, the reopening of state beaches in Massachusetts on Memorial Day is a welcome sight.

“I miss the beach so much and I cannot wait for it to open,” said one beachgoer.

At Nantasket Beach in Hull, parking still won’t be allowed in the lots, and restrictions will be in place.

“I think it’s a good thing as long as everyone practices social distancing and does what they need to do,” said another beachgoer.

Some of those restrictions include: No gatherings with more than 10 people are allowed; groups must be 12 feet apart; no beach games are allowed; and face coverings must be worn when you can’t socially distance.

Gina Cipolla lives right nearby and says people have still been out on the sand sunning themselves on the hotter days. She just hopes people follow the guidelines now that the unofficial start to summer is here.

“I want everyone to be safe but I also hope with the nicer weather we can get in some type of normalcy,” she said.

State police will also be stepping up patrols but won’t be slapping people with fines; right now it’s more about educating beachgoers about the precautions in place.