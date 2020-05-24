Somerville

Somerville Will Open Some Streets to Pedestrians. Here’s the Plan.

The city has released details on a plan to restrict traffic on several residential roads during the coronavirus pandemic

By Alec Greaney and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

somerville shared street map
City of Somerville

Somerville is launching a new pilot project to expand pedestrian access to its roadways this summer.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The city of Somerville is thinking outside the lines to help encourage social distancing this summer.

The city has released details on a plan to restrict traffic on several residential roads to make room for pedestrians and cyclists to be able to safely share the road during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project will turn some seven miles of roadway into pedestrian-friendly spaces. The first phase, a 1.7-mile “shared route” in East Somerville, is expected to be completed by the end of May.

“Shared Streets,” as the project has been named, will roll out in more neighborhoods throughout the summer.

“We have been planning this ... as part of our gradual, informed and very careful reopening,” Mayor Joseph Curtatone told the Boston Globe last week.

The city initially announced the plan via Twitter on May 17 as a way to “to create more walking/biking space on residential streets.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 24 hours ago

Mass. Reports 76 New Coronavirus Deaths and 773 New Cases

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Houses of Worship Reopen for Services In Massachusetts

“Low-volume or residential side-streets” are the focus of the plan, the city said, in an attempt to interrupt traffic flow as little as possible. Parking on the streets will not be affected.

“We anticipate having a citywide network so that every Somerville neighborhood has the same benefit, and the same access,” said Brad Rawson, Somerville's director of mobility. “That’s the vision and the plan.”

Other Boston-area neighborhoods have been thinking along similar lines. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh suggested the city was exploring redesign some roads, while Brookline temporarily changed patterns on four roads to improve ease of access.

This article tagged under:

SomervilleBOSTONMayor Joseph Curtatonepedestriansshared streets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us