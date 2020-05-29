Spas Offering Manicures, Pedicures and Massages to Reopen in NH

Another phase of reopening starts Monday in New Hampshire allowing spas and salons to offer manicures, pedicures and massages.

In such a hands-on industry, the question remains, how will spa owners keep employees and clients safe?

"We are confident we can do it safely," massage therapist Gayle Washington said Friday.

Washington owns Ohm Lifestyle Center in Wolfeboro and says the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for her industry.

"It was like a light switch," she said. "We were completely booked for the entire summer and then we had to close immediately."

To try and maintain some sense of normalcy through the pandemic, Washington has been offering Zoom massages.

It's not quite the same hands-on healing she fell in love with 20 years ago so she is thrilled to be able to offer traditional massages again starting Monday.

Clients will wait in their vehicles until they get a text to come in. Everyone will be expected to wear a cloth face covering.

After completing a health questionnaire at the front desk, clients will be taken straight to their treatment room. For now, the waiting room is off-limits.

The state is requiring a pillowcase or some kind of covering over the face cradle of the massage table so that clients can remove their masks, but practitioners are still protected.

"Everything will need to be completely sanitized, so the space in between clients will be longer," Washington explained.

Ohm Lifestyle Center is also offering solo sessions inside a salt water float room. It's an idea that's gaining popularity across the region right now as people look for unique ways to social distance and destress.

"Anxiety and uncertainty are words that are being thrown around constantly right now, but they have a really big impact on our physiology," Washington explained.

She added that the ability to provide relief seems more necessary now than ever before.

"It took all of a half of a day for us to be completely booked again, so I know there is a need out there and they are so excited," Washington said.

And so is she.