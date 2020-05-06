St. Anthony’s Feast Called Off Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus is canceling yet another long-standing Boston tradition

St. Anthony's Feast in the North End has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started back in 1919, becoming the largest Italian religious festival in New England. But now, it will be put on hold until next year.

Organizers say they're canceling the event after much consideration and in consultation with the city of Boston.

In lieu of the traditional festival, organizers will be having virtual feast events in August.