Start of Winter Sports Season at Mass. Schools Postponed to Dec. 14

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has voted to postpone the start of the winter sports season at state schools.

At a COVID-19 task force meeting, the MIAA decided to move the start of the season to Dec. 14. According to The Boston Globe, this date was pushed back from Nov. 30.

Committee members shared their concerns about the season beginning as students return from Thanksgiving break with coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and across the country on the rise.

"The pandemic has reshaped the way education is delivered across the country and the same can be said about its impact on athletics," MIAA President Jeff Garantino said in a statement. "Nonetheless, I am confident our student-athletes and coaches will adjust to the new expectations this winter and have an experience as fulfilling and as exciting as what we saw during the fall season."