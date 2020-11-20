Massachusetts

Start of Winter Sports Season at Mass. Schools Postponed to Dec. 14

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has pushed back the start of the winter sports season after board members expressed concern about it beginning as students return from Thanksgiving break

WORCESTER, MA - MARCH 12: Maynard High and Monson High make their introductions to an empty court with no fans during the MIAA Girls Division IV at Worcester State University's John Brissette Competition Court on March 12, 2020 in Worcester, MA.
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has voted to postpone the start of the winter sports season at state schools.

At a COVID-19 task force meeting, the MIAA decided to move the start of the season to Dec. 14. According to The Boston Globe, this date was pushed back from Nov. 30.

Committee members shared their concerns about the season beginning as students return from Thanksgiving break with coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and across the country on the rise.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Hotels 15 mins ago

Laid Off Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel Workers Hold Protest

coronavirus 51 mins ago

Pandemic Will Ease, But First Will Get Worse, Health Experts Say

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"The pandemic has reshaped the way education is delivered across the country and the same can be said about its impact on athletics," MIAA President Jeff Garantino said in a statement. "Nonetheless, I am confident our student-athletes and coaches will adjust to the new expectations this winter and have an experience as fulfilling and as exciting as what we saw during the fall season."

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19SportsMIAA
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us