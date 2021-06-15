Lawmakers Fail to Extend Pandemic Policies Before State of Emergency Ends in Mass.

The state of emergency that has been in place in Massachusetts since March 10, 2020 ended at midnight, and with it, a batch of pandemic-era policies expired.

The legislature failed to move legislation to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk that would keeping in place authorization for remote public meetings, eviction protections, and restaurant relief before those measures expired.

A final vote on an extension will not come until, at the earliest, hours after the emergency declaration lifted at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that proposes months-long extensions for a series of measures that would otherwise expire. The House plans to take up its version of the bill, which has not yet been released, on Tuesday, and a spokesperson said this week the House plans to work quickly to get a final bill to the governor.

When he announced in mid-May that the state of emergency would lift on June 15, Baker made clear that the end of government-mandated restrictions does not necessarily mean the end of the public health threat.

The state of emergency in Massachusetts ends after 462 days.

Over the 462 days Massachusetts lived under a state of emergency, the fabric of public life changed dramatically. Workers in front-line, essential positions coped with new risks simply to do their jobs. Others shifted from the office to home, oftentimes juggling child care because school buildings spent months shuttered. Roughly 1 million Bay Staters turned to unemployment aid after losing their jobs.

From the start of the pandemic through Monday, 662,855 Massachusetts residents -- nearly one out of every 10 in the state -- tested positive for COVID-19, 44 of whom were included in the Department of Public Health's latest daily report. Another 46,078 had probable cases, and an untold number more contracted the virus and were either unable to access tests or unaware they had it.

Eight more residents died from the virus, DPH said Monday. When including those with probable but not test-confirmed cases, the cumulative death toll through the last day before the emergency ends stands at 17,947, roughly equivalent to the population of Rockland.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with the virus increased by five to 138 in Monday's report, DPH said.

Many measures of the virus's impact do indicate, though, that its impact is weakening as the state approaches the Baker administration's goal of 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated. DPH's estimate of active cases, which topped out at 98,750 in January, now stands at 2,636.