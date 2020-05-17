Mass. Reopening Will Start With Places of Worship, Construction, Manufacturing

While many businesses anxiously await hearing details from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker regarding the state's four-phase reopening plan, we now know it will start with places of worship, construction and manufacturing, according to an email sent to local government officials over the weekend and obtained by NBC10 Boston.

The email from the Massachusetts Municipal Association says the Baker administration asked the group to provide the information in advance of the governor’s reopening announcement on Monday.

Those sectors will be allowed to resume operations as soon as Monday, according to the memo which notes that details of the reopening plan were still being finalized over the weekend.

Republican Representative Shawn Dooley, of Norfolk County, confirmed that information in an interview with NBC10 Boston and said he's calling on more flexibility from Gov. Baker.

"It seems like the government is kind of picking winners and losers," he said. "Some retail shops like Target and Walmart, the big national concerns are able to open and sell footballs and sporting equipment and books and clothing and the little mom and pop shops in the center of town can’t open at all.”

One thing that is certain, however, is that any businesses reopening will have to follow safety standards set by the state. Guidelines specific to each sector were released to municipalities across the commonwealth ahead of Gov. Baker's expected announcement.

The safety standards, which include recommended best practices, set forth guidelines for social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Gov. Baker's office for comment but had not heard back as of Sunday night.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the first phase of the Bay State's reopening is expected to begin May 18.

Baker has repeatedly said he intends to reopen the economy in a cautious and deliberate manner to minimize the risk of new waves of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Baker’s reopening plan has four phases, beginning with start, then cautious, vigilant, and new normal.

In the “start” phase, Baker says industries that are more naturally set up to have little “face-to-face“ interaction will resume operations with severe restrictions.

“We know everyone is ready for things to get back to normal and so are we,” Baker said last week.

Jon Hurst of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts says the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is critical to many businesses.

“Thirty percent of our members have said if we can’t be open in the month of May they are somewhat to extremely concerned that they will never reopen," Hurst said.

Gov. Charlie Baker plans to announce which businesses will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Massachusetts has been hit harder with the new coronavirus than other New England states.

As of Sunday, 86,010 people have tested positive for the virus in Massachusetts, an increase of 1,077 from the previous day. The state Department of Public Health announced 92 new deaths, for a total of 5,797.