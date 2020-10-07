coronavirus

Stay Optimistic, Fauci Tells Students at Holy Cross, His Alma Mater

He also called his relationship with President Donald Trump "a day-by-day challenge," but one that's working

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on a national plan to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on July 31, 2020.
Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, told current students at his Massachusetts alma mater to remain optimistic in the face of the nightmare ''coronavirus pandemic”

Fauci, a 1962 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, took questions from students for about 40 minutes during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force acknowledged that his relationship with President Donald Trump is challenging.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"That's something that I would say is a day-by-day challenge,'' he said. "But it's working.''

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says as we do more indoor things in the Fall, we are likely to see an uptick in COVID-19.

He told students to remain upbeat and said he thinks the world will likely see a vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of the year.

One of the things we have to be careful about is despair,'' he said. He told students to remain hopeful because the pandemic is going to end.

More Coronavirus News

TestBoston 7 hours ago

At-Home Coronavirus Testing Kits to Help Identify Hot Spots

CDC 4 hours ago

The CDC Has Confirmed Coronavirus Can Be Airborne: Here's What This Means for You and Your Safety

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsDonald TrumpAnthony FauciCollege of the Holy Cross
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us