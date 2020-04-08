Stricter Guidelines Expected for Mass. Supermarkets

Stricter guidelines are expected to be announced for Massachusetts supermarkets as the state braces for a surge in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker said he's considering new guidance for grocery stores to keep customers and employees safe.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito suggested capacity would be limited to 40 percent.

Gov. Baker said last week that Massachusetts is expecting as many as 172,000 coronavirus cases, with a potential peak in hospitalizations between April 10 and April 20.

Any announcement from state officials would follow the death of a cashier at the Market Basket in Salem.

Fifty-nine-year-old Vitalina Williams died Saturday from COVID-19 about a week after getting sick, according to her husband.

Williams' husband, who also works at Market Basket, said he, too, had symptoms of the virus.

Two other employees at the store have also tested positive for the virus and have quarantined themselves and their close contacts, Market Basket said in a statement.

The grocery chain says it's stepping up all necessary precautions to protect employees and customers, including bringing in a specialized cleaning crew to clean and disinfect the store.

It was just last week that Market Basket adopted its own stricter social distancing guidelines, including limited the number of customers in the store at any given time.

Market Basket has announced additional social distancing measures that will take effect April 2, including limiting the number of customers shopping at one time.