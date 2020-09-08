Students Test Positive for COVID-19, NH School District Announces

A New Hampshire school district confirmed an unspecified number of COVID-19 cases in its student body on Tuesday.

Superintendent Richard Langlois of SAU 95 in Windham said in a letter to the school community that students who tested positive for coronavirus will learn remotely while in quarantine, as will their siblings.

All athletic practices and try-outs are suspended until further notice, "as many of the students are athletes," Langlois added.

The first day of school is Wednesday, according to the district's website, which explains that hybrid and fully-remote learning options are being offered to start the year.

The district contacted the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services after learning about the cases, according to the superintendent.

"We are actively monitoring this situation in concert with local and state officials," Langlois said. "Please know that the health and well-being of our students, staff, and parents are paramount in everything we do."

Langlois said anyone with questions is asked to contact the district's COVID resource line by calling 603-845-1566 or emailing covid19@windhamsd.org.