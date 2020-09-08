coronavirus

Students Test Positive for COVID-19, NH School District Announces

Athletic activities have been suspended and students who tested positive for coronavirus, as well as their siblings, will learn remotely while in quarantine, according to school officials in Windham, New Hampshire

1083346866
Getty Images

A New Hampshire school district confirmed an unspecified number of COVID-19 cases in its student body on Tuesday.

Superintendent Richard Langlois of SAU 95 in Windham said in a letter to the school community that students who tested positive for coronavirus will learn remotely while in quarantine, as will their siblings.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

All athletic practices and try-outs are suspended until further notice, "as many of the students are athletes," Langlois added.

The first day of school is Wednesday, according to the district's website, which explains that hybrid and fully-remote learning options are being offered to start the year.

The district contacted the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services after learning about the cases, according to the superintendent.

More on coronavirus

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Over 1,000 New COVID Cases Reported Over Labor Day Weekend in Mass.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

College Students Contributing to New COVID Clusters Across New England

"We are actively monitoring this situation in concert with local and state officials," Langlois said. "Please know that the health and well-being of our students, staff, and parents are paramount in everything we do."

Langlois said anyone with questions is asked to contact the district's COVID resource line by calling 603-845-1566 or emailing covid19@windhamsd.org.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew HampshireCOVID-19schoolWindham
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us