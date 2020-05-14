coronavirus

Study Treats Sickest COVID Patients With Multiple Myeloma Drug

Newton-based Karyopharm Therapeutics hopes to keep patients with severe cases of coronavirus off ventilators with a drug used for multiple myeloma

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Newton-based pharmaceutical company is treating patients with severe cases of the coronavirus with a drug approved to treat multiple myeloma as part of a new study to keep people off ventilators.

More than 230 patients enrolled in the second phase of the study, many of them in Boston, and researchers at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc say they’re making progress.

"We’re encouraged by what we are seeing," CEO Dr. Michael Kauffman said. "We haven’t seen any safety issues that we are worried about. So it seems to be a tolerated therapy which is important."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Hospitalized patients with coronavirus are being treated with a low dose of a drug called Xpovio, which is currently approved to treat multiple myeloma. The goal is to keep patients with the most severe cases off a ventilator.

"We all need to work as hard as we possibly can and as fast as we can to study all different approaches and try to knock this thing on its head so we can help people recover and can move on," Kauffman said.

The trials are being conducted in the U.S., Europe and Israel.

More on Coronavirus

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

‘It’s Essential’: Boston Businesses Relying on Grants to Survive

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Mass. Tops 80,000 Coronavirus Cases, Reports 174 New Deaths

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19NewtonpharmaceuticalKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us