Sununu Cites Progress in 100 Days Since First COVID-19 Case

The state has risen to every challenge in the 100 days since New Hampshire confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

More than 5,100 people have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease since the first announcement March 2.

Sununu highlighted some accomplishments since then, including the expansion of unemployment benefits, virus testing for all residents and the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal relief.

"The public health crisis we are facing has presented challenges of an unprecedented nature, but at each step along the way, our team has stepped up and gotten the job done," he said in a news release.

Democrats have criticized the Republican governor for not doing enough to protect nursing home residents from the virus and for not making face coverings mandatory in public, and his authority to spend the relief money is being challenged in court. Some Republicans, meanwhile, have led protests of his stay-at-home order, saying it infringes on their rights.