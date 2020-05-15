Sununu Announces Allocation of Coronavirus Relief Money Across NH

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday major new funding and initiatives for those suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding, as a result of the CARES Act, will allow the disbursement of $1.25 billion in federal money to things like housing, public education, private higher education and helping the state's homeless.

"These steps were just the beginning, but every day we take steps to provide more relief for the citizens of New Hampshire," Sununu said.

The state's hospitals and health care facilities, non-profit organizations, small businesses, childcare system, frontline workers and the public higher education system will receive $595 million.

To help health care facilities "keep their lights on" while providing critical services, $50 million will be dispersed via the Emergency Health Care System Relief Fund, Sununu said.

There were eight new deaths reported in New Hampshire Friday as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The total number of deaths is now 159, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 88 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state's total to 3,464.

On Wednesday, Sununu said he's taking a "wait and see approach" to reopening New Hampshire's beaches even though nearby Maine has begun to reopen some of theirs.

"With Maine and Massachusetts, you have different cities and towns that have a lot of say over their beaches. We'll wait to see kind of what happens with those," the governor said.

On Monday, retail stores, hair salons and golf courses were allowed to reopen. Restaurants will be allowed to open Monday for outdoor seating only.

The governor has said the state needs to proceed cautiously in their reopening plan.

"We can't open everything up that we'd like to," he said. "Everyone wants everything to open tomorrow. That would be horribly irresponsible."