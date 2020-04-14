4 New Deaths Reported in NH From COVID-19

Four more New Hampshire residents have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to numbers released Monday by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The new deaths, which were connected to long-term health care facilities, bring the state's total to 27, said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan at a Tuesday press conference with Gov. Chris Sununu.

There are now 1,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Granite State, an increase of 73 on Monday.

To financially assist front line workers at Medicaid-funded residential facilities and social services organizations across New Hampshire, Sununu announced the formation of the Long-Term Care Stabilization Program. The program will provide a weekly $300 stipend to those workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This additional stipend recognizes the crucial role workers in this sector play as we confront this pandemic," Sununu said.

In addition to the stipend, the state will be partnering with ConvenientMD Urgent Care to make testing available to its 6,600 health care workers in their long-term care facilities in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.

Mobile testing sites will be established by ConvenientMD Urgent Care near all long-term care facilities with two clinical teams of six members, Sununu said.

New Hampshire businessman and inventor Dean Kamen describes how he helped secure more than 4.5 tons of PPE for New Hampshire.

On Sunday, a cargo plane landed in the Granite State from China with 91,000 pounds of personal protective gear thanks to the help of Segway inventor Dean Kamen.

The shipment was to be purchased by the state for some $5 million and distributed to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.