Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the coronavirus response in New Hampshire.

Sununu is scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. news conference.

Earlier in the week, the governor announced the state's "Don't Go Viral" campaign in an effort to remind younger individuals to not only wear cloth face masks but to also socially distance and take advantage of testing in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The campaign, with messages like 'Keep Your Tags Virtual. Wear a Mask' and 'Don't Take a Selfie. Take a Test,' will target platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Although masks aren't mandated in New Hampshire, Sununu said the point of targeting younger individuals is because they tend to be asymptomatic carriers.

As of Wednesday, two additional deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus were reported in the Granite State, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There have now been 402 fatalities.

There were 36 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 6,295.