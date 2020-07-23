New Hampshire

Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

The governor is set to hold a 3 p.m. news conference

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announces a series of emergency orders, March 17, 2020, in Concord, N.H., in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holly Ramer/AP

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the coronavirus response in New Hampshire.

Sununu is scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. news conference.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

11 hours ago

FDA Warns of Dozens More Hand Sanitizers to Avoid, Growing List to 75

Newburyport 1 hour ago

Parking at Plum Island to Be Resident-Only Through Labor Day

Earlier in the week, the governor announced the state's "Don't Go Viral" campaign in an effort to remind younger individuals to not only wear cloth face masks but to also socially distance and take advantage of testing in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The campaign, with messages like 'Keep Your Tags Virtual. Wear a Mask' and 'Don't Take a Selfie. Take a Test,' will target platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Although masks aren't mandated in New Hampshire, Sununu said the point of targeting younger individuals is because they tend to be asymptomatic carriers.

As of Wednesday, two additional deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus were reported in the Granite State, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There have now been 402 fatalities.

There were 36 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 6,295.

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusGov. Chris Sununu
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us