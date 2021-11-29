vaccine

Supreme Court Denies Massachusetts Hospital Workers' COVID Vaccine Appeal

The Supreme Court of the United States turned away an appeal from employees at Mass General Brigham, the largest hospital system in Massachusetts, who object to the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds

Getty Images

The Supreme Court has turned away an emergency appeal from employees at the largest hospital system in Massachusetts who object to the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds.

Justice Stephen Breyer did not comment Monday in rejecting the request from employees at Mass General Brigham for a religious exemption to the system's vaccine requirement. Lawyers for the employees said in court papers that six have been fired, one has resigned and another was vaccinated in order to remain employed.

Mass General Brigham, which with 80,000 workers is the state's largest private employer, told employees they would terminated if they did not receive their first shot by Nov. 5.

The employees who sued contend the requirement violates federal workplace discrimination laws.

Breyer, who handles emergency appeals from Massachusetts, acted on his own and without even asking Mass General Brigham for a response. Lower courts also had denied the request.

The Supreme Court currently is weighing an appeal from health care workers in New York who object on constitutional grounds to a state vaccine mandate that does not offer a religious exemption.

Last month, the justices turned away a similar appeal from Maine, over three dissenting votes.

