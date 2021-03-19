coronavirus

Swampscott High School Switches to Remote Learning Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

About 100 students and families in Swampscott, Massachusetts, may have been exposed to coronavirus

A Massachusetts high school has switched to remote learning after what officials are calling the largest coronavirus outbreak in Swampscott since the start of the pandemic.

Swampscott High School is closed to in-person learning until at least April 5 after the potential exposure of about 100 students and families.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 24 students and staff have tested positive this March at the high school. An additional 62 have shown symptoms and have either declined testing or have not yet received their results yet.

The district said the large number of positive cases, and the even larger number of close contacts, means the case count could go up as contract tracing continues.

