Teachers Refuse to Work in Sharon Schools, Call for Remote Start

By Diane Cho

With classes scheduled to start in just a few weeks, teachers in Sharon, Massachusetts are pushing back against the decision to open with a hybrid model.

"Usually I'm anxious about the start of school in a normal year, but I never anticipated the level of uncertainty that I face this year, so my anxiety is really through the roof," Sharon school teacher Lori Ayotte said.

Teachers claim that they don’t feel safe in school buildings and want to start the year remotely with a gradual progression toward a hybrid model as the year goes on.

But the Sharon School Committee recently voted to implement a hybrid model, begging the question of whether teachers will be in the classroom when school starts.

The school district is taking steps to ensure buildings are safe, according to Superintendent Dr. Victoria Greer, who said she hopes teachers continue to collaborate to come to a resolution.

The negotiation between the district and its teachers might come right down to the wire, Greer added.

School is scheduled to start Sept. 16.

The Sharon School Committee is slated to meet again Wednesday night.

