Teachers Unions to Rally for Safe School Reopening

Teachers unions are demanding action from Gov. Charlie Baker to safely reopening schools in rallies at the State House and across the Commonwealth Wednesday.

The unions are calling on Baker to “take action in support of safe and healthy public schools and colleges," in a push for adequate HVAC systems and rapid coronavirus testing for K-12 schools.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association will be holding a socially distant stand out with the American Federation of Teachers and Boston Teachers Union outside the State House at 3 p.m. Wednesday. A caravan of cars will also be circling Boston Common as part of the rally.

Other rallies will be chapping in school districts across the state as well.

The unions are also calling on the state to establish consistent public health bench marks for remote versus in-person learning.

Meanwhile, multiple rallies are scheduled at nearly 30 public colleges and universities in Massachusetts, demanding the state step in to protect the institutions from the financial and health impacts of the pandemic.