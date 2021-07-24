‘The Honor System Isn't Working': Boston Venue to Ask for Proof of Vaccination

Drag queen Amanda Playwith is performing again after being off stage for 16 months because of the pandemic.

"I like to be near people," she said. "I like to play with them and give them a good show."

But that requires getting up close and personal in a compact setting.

So her performance venue at Jacque's Cabaret in Boston will soon be asking customers to show their vaccine cards.

If patrons don't show proof, they'll still be allowed in, but they'll have to mask up.

"I love what I do and I want to feel safe, and I also want the people who are here enjoying the show, I want them to feel safe, too," said Playwith.

James Gracik is the show's producer who made the call to start up the new policy.

"It's all about safety," said Gracik. "The honor system isn't working, we can't just assume that the people who need to be wearing a mask are wearing that mask."

Experts say it could be a sign of things to come: more businesses asking for proof of vaccination.

"Businesses are in a gray area right now," said Kay Martinez, an instructor at the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.

Martinez, who was also on the steering committee for Boston Vaccine Day, says vaccine mandates similar to Jacque's drag show will likely hinge on the COVID-19 metrics and the location.

"I think it really depends by the region and the culture, where we will see more businesses taking this on," said Martinez.

The new policy for the shows at Jacque's will go into effect on Aug. 6.