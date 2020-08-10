The Pandemic Has Proven to Be a Boon for Mass. Gaming Companies

Five months after people started spending more time at home, Massachusetts gaming companies report more users than ever.

Boston-based independent game developer Proletariat, which has already released two major games and has 85 full-time employees, released a beta version of its free-to-play game "Spellbreak" in March in anticipation of a full commercial release later this year.

Proletariat CEO Seth Sivak said that the company — launched in 2012 by former employees of Zynga Boston — has seen longer session times than usual. In the last phase of beta testing, started in the spring and ended in July, the game had 250,000 players, according to the company.

"It's basically as if you were the week between Christmas and New Year's, when everyone's kind of off," Sivak said. "It's like that level of engagement."

