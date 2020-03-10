The Spread of Coronavirus in New England, By the Numbers

The number of novel coronavirus cases in New England is on the rise amid a global outbreak that has disrupted the markets and for some, daily life.
In Massachusetts alone, dozens have tested positive for the coronavirus, including many connected to a conference held by the company Biogen.
Although the risk of contracting the virus remains low, precautions are being taken. Local universities have announced plans to move classes online, and Boston's annual St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Full coverage of COVID-19
The only state in New England not to report presumptive or confirmed cases has been Maine.
Here's a look at the spread of COVID-19 in New England, by the numbers.
Massachusetts
The number of confirmed or presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts has increased to 92, up from 41 on Monday, according to state health officials. Town officials have revealed details about individual cases, including an elementary school student and a town manager.
|Cases by county
|Berkshire County
|7
|Middlesex County
|41
|Norfolk County
|22
|Suffolk County
|20
|Worcester County
|1
Of the patients, 52 are male; 40 are female. Health officials said six of the patients were hospitalized, while the other 62 were not. Twenty-four are under investigation.
Thirty-two of the positive cases were connected to the Biogen conference. Four were related to travel.
The one confirmed case was a UMASS Boston student who had traveled to China.
New Hampshire
Five people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the coronavirus, three in Grafton County and two in Rockingham County.
|COVID-19 in NH
|Total patients tested
|68
|CDC confirmed case
|2
|presumptive positive cases
|3
|Currently being tested
|10
|Already tested
|53
|Number of persons being monitored
|228
Rhode Island
In Rhode Island, three patients have tested positive. On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo declared a state of emergency.
|COVID-19 in RI
|NCOVID-19 positive cases:
|5
|Negative test results at RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories:
|58
|Tests pending
|24
|Self-quarantined in Rhode Island because they had direct contact with a person with COVID-19:
|270
Vermont
In Vermont, there has been one positive case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
|COVID-19 in Vt
|Cases of COVID-19
|1
|Negative tests for COVID-19
|40
|Patients being monitored
|226
|Patients who have completed monitoring
|52
Connecticut
In Connecticut, the number of positive-testing patients is two.
|Patients tested
|56
|Confirmed cases
|2
|Patients tested negative
|54
Maine
There have been no positive cases of the coronavirus in Maine.
