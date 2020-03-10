The Spread of Coronavirus in New England, By the Numbers

The number of novel coronavirus cases in New England is on the rise amid a global outbreak that has disrupted the markets and for some, daily life.

In Massachusetts alone, dozens have tested positive for the coronavirus, including many connected to a conference held by the company Biogen.

Although the risk of contracting the virus remains low, precautions are being taken. Local universities have announced plans to move classes online, and Boston's annual St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled.

The only state in New England not to report presumptive or confirmed cases has been Maine.

Here's a look at the spread of COVID-19 in New England, by the numbers.

Massachusetts

The number of confirmed or presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts has increased to 92, up from 41 on Monday, according to state health officials. Town officials have revealed details about individual cases, including an elementary school student and a town manager.

Cases by county Berkshire County 7 Middlesex County 41 Norfolk County 22 Suffolk County 20 Worcester County 1

Of the patients, 52 are male; 40 are female. Health officials said six of the patients were hospitalized, while the other 62 were not. Twenty-four are under investigation.

Thirty-two of the positive cases were connected to the Biogen conference. Four were related to travel.

Two Boston hospitals are testing dozens of people who were at a hotel that hosted a conference now linked to several cases of coronavirus. City and state officials spoke about those cases at a briefing, telling the public to stay calm and take steps to protect themselves.

The one confirmed case was a UMASS Boston student who had traveled to China.

New Hampshire

Five people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the coronavirus, three in Grafton County and two in Rockingham County.

COVID-19 in NH Total patients tested 68 CDC confirmed case 2 presumptive positive cases 3 Currently being tested 10 Already tested 53 Number of persons being monitored 228

A New Hampshire couple is now stuck in China due to the coronavirus issue after visiting the country back in February. Their family says they can't get flights until resume.

Rhode Island

In Rhode Island, three patients have tested positive. On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo declared a state of emergency.

COVID-19 in RI NCOVID-19 positive cases: 5 Negative test results at RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories: 58 Tests pending 24 Self-quarantined in Rhode Island because they had direct contact with a person with COVID-19: 270

A Rhode Island student and a dean have tested positive for coronavirus after a recent school trip to Europe. That Pawtucket school is now closed for cleaning.

Vermont

In Vermont, there has been one positive case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Vt Cases of COVID-19 1 Negative tests for COVID-19 40 Patients being monitored 226 Patients who have completed monitoring 52

Connecticut

In Connecticut, the number of positive-testing patients is two.

Patients tested 56 Confirmed cases 2 Patients tested negative 54

Maine

There have been no positive cases of the coronavirus in Maine.

Do you have symptoms of coronavirus and wish to get tested? We want to hear about your experience. Please share your contact information with the NBC10 Boston Investigators here or email tips@nbcboston.com.