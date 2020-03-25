There’s a New Centralized List of Restaurants Operating in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association has launched a new centralized database of eateries offering takeout and delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

CarryOutMA will tell the public about restaurants in the Bay State offering carryout, curbside and delivery. Businesses can click here to add their listings.

"I think everyone is trying their very best to help and promote restaurants across the commonwealth, but with so many daily changes it becomes difficult to keep them all current," MRA Vice President of Operations Kerry Miller said in a statement Wednesday. "This new platform allows for each restaurant owner to register and update their own listings ultimately empowering restaurateurs and putting a direct-to-consumer marketing tool within reach."

Gov. Charlie Baker announced on March 15 that eating at restaurants would be prohibited as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. Takeout and delivery continued to be allowed after non-essential businesses in the state closed Tuesday.

"Most restaurants in Massachusetts remain open and they need your support more than ever," a message on the new website read.