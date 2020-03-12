Boston-Area Event Cancellations, Closures Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

ACE Comic Con Northeast, Boston

Ace Comic Con announced that its Northeast event in Boston, scheduled from March 20-22 at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, would be called off, according to the official statement.

Events at Berklee College of Music, Boston

The college announced that all events and performances would be canceled starting Saturday, March 14, until further notice.

Boch Center

The Boch Center has announced on Thursday it would either cancel or postpone all performances through Monday, March 30 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The Center said they are also suspending tours in the theater and education programs until further notice. Among the cancelled and postponed live performances are: Nick Jr. Live (cancelled), The Bachelor Live (postponed) and Lyon Opera Ballet (cancelled).

Boston Children's Museum

The Boston Children's Museum announced on Thursday it would close to the public through April 3, "to protect the health of employees, visitors and the community" amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced on Thursday that all performances at Symphony Hall and the Linde Center at Tanglewood would be canceled from Friday, March 13, through Saturday, March 28 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor has announced on Thursday to postpone or cancel the upcoming March events due to COVID-19 concerns. Among the cancelled events are the St. Patrick's Day Irish Whiskey Fair Master Class at Waterfront scheduled for Thursday, March 12 and the Miura Vineyards Wine Dinner at Rare scheduled for Wednesday, March 25. For the entire list of cancelled and postponed events, visit the Encore Boston Harbor website.

Harvard Art and Museums

The institution has canceled a number of events starting March 12 through May 19, following the decision by Harvard University to move on-campus classes online. For more information on the canceled events visit Harvard Art and Museums' website.

Institute of Contemporary Art

The ICA announced that all programs would be canceled or postponed, including art activities in the Bank of America Art Lab, public tours and talks and special events. For the entire list of the canceled and postponed events, visit the ICA website.

Irish Festival, Foxborough

Patriot Place announced that the 11th edition of the Irish Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 14, would be canceled due to the recent developments around COVID-19.

JFK Presidential Library and Museum, Boston

The JFK Presidential Library and Museum announced that it would close the building immediately until further notice after it learned two employees might have been exposed to coronavirus.

MassArt Art Museum, Boston

MAAM announced that it would be closed from Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, March 22, in line with MassArt College’s decision to close its campus.

MIT Events

The university announced that all events with 150 people or more would be canceled or postponed effective immediately until further notice.

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The MFA remains open to the public as of March 12, but it announced it would cancel its ninth annual celebration of Nowruz, Persian New Year scheduled for Wednesday, March 18; and its MFA Late Nites event scheduled on Friday, April 3. For information on other events, visit the MFA website.

Museum of Science

Boston Museum of Science announced on Thursday that it would temporarily discontinuing public admissions to the Museum Exhibit Halls and it would suspend all public programming for three weeks due to the evolving exposure of COVID-19.

New England Aquarium

The New England Aquarium announced on Thursday that it would close to the public and suspend all events and educational programming for a minimum of three weeks in order to "protect staff, visitors and animals amid concerns over COVID-19."

South Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Mayor Marty Walsh announced that Boston's St. Patrick's day Parade scheduled for Sunday, March 15, would be canceled to ensure that "we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy."

The Power of Narrative, Boston

The organizers of the conference hosted by the Boston University College of Communication announced that the event was canceled and postponed until 2021.



Postponed

A.R.T. Gala

The American Repertory Theater at Harvard University announced that the A.R.T Gala scheduled for March 30 would be postponed until fall. Several A.R.T. and Oberon events have been canceled or postponed. Visit the A.R.T website for the complete list.

Boston Ballet

The Boston Ballet has announced on Thursday it would postpone all performances of Carmen scheduled for March 12-22 to August 20-30 amid concerns over COVID-19 impact.

Boscon 2020 Quality Conference, Boston

ASQ Boston announced that the 39th edition of Boscon Quality Conference scheduled for March 30-31 would be postponed to October 19-20 at the Hilton Boston Logan.

Bourbon and Bacon, Boston

Encore Boston Harbor and Entercom announced their decision to postpone the Boston Bourbon and Bacon event scheduled for Saturday, March 21 to Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Dropkick Murphys Concert

The punk band announced on Thursday they would postpone their remaining St. Patrick's Day shows and boxing events in Boston amid Coronavirus concerns. “We just feel this is the responsible thing to do. People’s health is more important than a concert," the lead singer Ken Casey said. “This way people traveling and staying in hotels have time to reschedule or cancel travel.” The shows would be postpone to September 11-13.

New England Cannabis Convention, Boston

The organizers of NECANN 2020 announced that the Boston convention, scheduled for March 20-22, would be postponed until further notice.

Irish Film Festival, Somerville

Organizers announced that the 20th edition of the Irish Film Festival scheduled for March 19-22 at the Somerville Theater would be postponed to November 19-22, 2020 due to the "uncertainty" of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19.

Tech and Innovation UnConference, Cambridge

The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council announced it would postpone the Tech and Innovation UnConference scheduled for Friday, March 13.

Seafood Expo North America, Boston

Diversified Communications announced that the 40th edition of the Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America would not take place as scheduled March 15-17 and would be postponed until further notice due to the "evolving situation" around COVID-19.