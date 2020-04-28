Massachusetts

Massachusetts Cities and Towns Requiring Masks and Face Coverings

Some fines for noncompliance go as high as $,1000

Places across Massachusetts are beginning to issue fines for people who aren't wearing masks or face coverings in public amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gov. Charlie BAker issued an advisory in mid-April urging people to wear masks in public but it hasn't been compulsory. Below is a list of some of the cities and towns where it is:

CambridgeFace coverings will be required in all public places, businesses and common areas of residential buildings starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29. The order applies to everyone over the age of 5, with exceptions in alignment with guidelines provided by the CDC and Mass. DPH. Violations may be punishable by a $300 fine.
LawrenceEffective at 6 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, anyone over 5 years old will be required to wear a mask when in public places or face a $300 fine.
SomervilleEffective Wednesday, April 29, anyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a clean face mask or face covering when in any public space indoors or outdoors. A one-week grace period will be granted to allow the community time to comply. However, after the one-week grace period, persons showing willful disregard may receive a written warning or a $300 fine. Exceptions will be made for anyone who medically cannot tolerate a face covering. 
NeedhamFace coverings are required in businesses, work sites, and government buildings and the common areas of commercial and residential building complexes. Effective at 6:01 a.m. Friday, May 1, the order applies to employees as well as to customers, visitors and the general public. It remains in effect through June 16, 2020.
WinthropBeginning Thursday, April 23, Winthrop required that residents over 5 years old wear a face mask or covering in stores, public common areas, public buildings or other establishments. Fines range from $50 to $1,000.
PeabodyAnyone entering essential businesses in Peabody is required to wear facial coverings or face a fine of up to $1,000.
SalemMasks were required inside businesses as of April 12.
Over the weekend, Baker suggested that masks and face-coverings would still be part of everyday life after he is able to begin easing intense restrictions on the economy.

"I certainly believe that, whatever the rules of the road look like for reopening, masks and face coverings are going to be a big part of it," he said Saturday.

Wearing masks in public is quickly becoming a way of life, but what about the people who can't afford them?

