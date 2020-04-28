Places across Massachusetts are beginning to issue fines for people who aren't wearing masks or face coverings in public amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gov. Charlie BAker issued an advisory in mid-April urging people to wear masks in public but it hasn't been compulsory. Below is a list of some of the cities and towns where it is:

Cambridge Face coverings will be required in all public places, businesses and common areas of residential buildings starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29. The order applies to everyone over the age of 5, with exceptions in alignment with guidelines provided by the CDC and Mass. DPH. Violations may be punishable by a $300 fine. Lawrence Effective at 6 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, anyone over 5 years old will be required to wear a mask when in public places or face a $300 fine. Somerville Effective Wednesday, April 29, anyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a clean face mask or face covering when in any public space indoors or outdoors. A one-week grace period will be granted to allow the community time to comply. However, after the one-week grace period, persons showing willful disregard may receive a written warning or a $300 fine. Exceptions will be made for anyone who medically cannot tolerate a face covering. Needham Face coverings are required in businesses, work sites, and government buildings and the common areas of commercial and residential building complexes. Effective at 6:01 a.m. Friday, May 1, the order applies to employees as well as to customers, visitors and the general public. It remains in effect through June 16, 2020. Winthrop Beginning Thursday, April 23, Winthrop required that residents over 5 years old wear a face mask or covering in stores, public common areas, public buildings or other establishments. Fines range from $50 to $1,000. Peabody Anyone entering essential businesses in Peabody is required to wear facial coverings or face a fine of up to $1,000. Salem Masks were required inside businesses as of April 12.

Over the weekend, Baker suggested that masks and face-coverings would still be part of everyday life after he is able to begin easing intense restrictions on the economy.

"I certainly believe that, whatever the rules of the road look like for reopening, masks and face coverings are going to be a big part of it," he said Saturday.

Wearing masks in public is quickly becoming a way of life, but what about the people who can't afford them?