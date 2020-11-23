Third Attleboro Firefighter Hospitalized With Coronavirus: Union

A third firefighter with the Attleboro Fire Department is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the city’s firefighters union.
According to Attleboro Firefighters Local 848, the firefighter was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with severe symptoms of the illness. A number of firefighters who may have been exposed are quarantining.
The union said two other firefighters had been released from the hospital after spending more than a week there, and one of them was still recovering at home.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
This latest case comes one month after nine firefighters and two dispatchers in the city tested positive for COVID-19.
The union said it was "unsure" whether the firefighters were covered by injured-on-duty benefits by the city, and called on Mayor Paul Heroux to "do the right thing to protect our Members.”